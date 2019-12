The big picture: Showing up to perform cold open star turns was Fred Armisen appeared as Mike Bloomberg (despite the candidate not qualifying for the debate); Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Jason Sudeikis as former Vice President Joe Biden and Larry David as Sen. Bernie Sanders. Maya Rudolph took on the role of Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the debate.

"SNL" regular took on two roles, playing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the cold open.

The starry night continued with the return of comedy great Eddie Murphy as host, after a 35-year absence from the show, per NBC. He was reunited with former "SNL" stars Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock.

Go deeper: "SNL" cold open reimagines impeachment hearings as a soap opera