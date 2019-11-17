"Saturday Night Live" parodied the Trump impeachment hearings as a "Days Of Our Lives"-inspired reimagination — dubbed the "Days Of Our Impeachment" — in its latest cold open, with Jon Hamm starring as diplomat Bill Taylor.

The big picture: Other highlights included Cecily Strong as Marie Yovanovitch, the former Ukraine ambassador targeted by President Trump's tweets as she testified Friday. And Kate McKinnon was back as Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, declaring: "Mercury’s in retrograde, so my powers are at an all-time high."

Singer Harry Styles hosted and performed on the show.

Go deeper: