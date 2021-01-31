"SNL" cold open skewers Marjorie Taylor Greene for conspiracy theories

Sign up for our daily briefing
A screenshot of "SNL" regulars Kate McKinnon as a talk show host and Cecily Strong as Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, who quips in the cold open: "Thanks for having me. Gun?" Photo: NBC
"Saturday Night Live" returned with a talk show format for the first cold open of 2021, covering the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the GameStop stock market controversy and the vaccine rollout.
The big picture: In the "What Still Works" talk show, Cecily Strong's Taylor Greene unleashed a raft of baseless conspiracies in her interview with host Kate McKinnon, who quipped as she left: "So government doesn't work." This week's host John Krasinski showed up as Tom Brady, whom McKinnon noted "might be the only thing in America that still works" but added "it’s not like you're a weird Trump guy, right?"