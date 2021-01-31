Sign up for our daily briefing

"SNL" cold open skewers Marjorie Taylor Greene for conspiracy theories

A screenshot of "SNL" regulars Kate McKinnon as a talk show host and Cecily Strong as Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, who quips in the cold open: "Thanks for having me. Gun?" Photo: NBC

"Saturday Night Live" returned with a talk show format for the first cold open of 2021, covering the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the GameStop stock market controversy and the vaccine rollout.

The big picture: In the "What Still Works" talk show, Cecily Strong's Taylor Greene unleashed a raft of baseless conspiracies in her interview with host Kate McKinnon, who quipped as she left: "So government doesn't work." This week's host John Krasinski showed up as Tom Brady, whom McKinnon noted "might be the only thing in America that still works" but added "it’s not like you're a weird Trump guy, right?"

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Axios
Jan 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Rep. Cori Bush moves office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for "team's safety"

Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush announced Friday that she has moved her office away from QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “for the safety” of her team.

Driving the news: The Missouri congresswoman said Greene and her staff "berated" her after she confronted the Republican for not wearing a mask in a Capitol Hill tunnel earlier this month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
Jan 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP ignored its early fears about Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

During previously unreported meetings last summer, House Republican leaders discussed — but then largely set aside — fears that QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene would end up a flaming trainwreck for their party.

Why it matters: Greene has emerged not just as an embarrassment but a challenge for the GOP, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy now forced to weigh whether to maintain his policy of sanctioning members who make dangerous statements.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump loses impeachment lawyers days before Senate trial is due to begin

Photo: Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump hasn't made a final decision on his legal team, days out from his impeachment trial starting, his adviser Jason Miller said Saturday after it emerged he'd lost two lead defense attorneys.

Why it matters: Trump's Senate trial is due to begin Feb. 8. It's unclear who'll take the lead now South Carolina lawyers Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier have left the team. Several other attorneys are also reportedly no longer with the Trump legal team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow