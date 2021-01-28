Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

How GameStop exposed the market

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retail traders have found a cheat code for the stock market, and barring some major action from regulatory authorities or a massive turn in their favored companies, they're going to keep using it to score "tendies" and turn Wall Street on its head.

What's happening: The share prices of companies like GameStop are rocketing higher, based largely on the social media organizing of a 3-million strong group of Redditors who are eagerly piling into companies that big hedge funds are short selling, or betting will fall in price.

  • The mass buying from Reddit retail traders pushes the price higher, forcing the short sellers to buy the stock to cover their positions along with the market makers who sell options and need to cover their potential losses.
  • Volume numbers suggest that institutional investors also are joining the fray and buying now.

One level deeper: Redditors are buying call options far out of the money, giving them the option to buy at prices well above the current value. The more the stock rises, the more market makers have to buy to keep their position neutral and insure against big losses.

  • By purchasing call options at what seem like impossibly high prices, the Redditors suck market makers and shorts into buying increasingly more stock as the price rises.
  • That feedback loop has pushed GameStop up 1,000% in just two weeks with no real end in sight.

Despite looking like a run-of-the-mill short squeeze, what's happening in GameStop is anything but that, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, tells Axios. Short sellers overall are not being squeezed out of the trade, despite having lost more than $6 billion since Jan. 1.

  • "I’ve talked to several brokers, they’ve got a line of guys looking to short the stock if there’s any stock available to borrow," even though shorting GameStop now costs a fee of 150%.
  • "The value shorts are getting squeezed out and being replaced by momentum shorts looking to ride the stock price down the back end of the roller coaster."

The big picture: The current state of financial markets "is a feature, not a bug" of the environment created by low rates and extraordinary market intervention, says Vincent Reinhart, a 20-year staffer at the Fed who now serves as chief economist at Mellon.

  • The Fed "has created space and created a comfort level for market participants to be aggressive in their actions and they’re being aggressive in their actions."

Between the lines: Wednesday was proof that even on a major down day for the overall market, the Reddit crowd can still drive its favored stocks to the moon.

  • While the S&P 500 sank 2.6%, GameStop rose 135%, AMC Entertainment jumped 301%, Blockbuster gained 120% and Express added 214%.
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Leaders of the SEC, U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and other major financial organizations weighed in on the GameStop saga Wednesday, most simply to say that they were "monitoring" or "assessing the situation."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took a notably harsher tone, without any real indication of what action she would like to see taken.

"With stocks soaring while millions are out of work and struggling to pay bills, it's not news that the stock market doesn't reflect our actual economy. For years, the same hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades have treated the stock market like their own personal casino while everyone else pays the price. It's long past time for the SEC and other financial regulators to wake up and do their jobs - and with a new administration and Democrats running Congress, I intend to make sure they do."

Go deeper

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
Jan 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

Wall Street's own populist revolt

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A popular rebellion, organized by the powerless against the powerful. It might have failed in Washington, but it certainly seems to be working on Wall Street.

Driving the news: The market value of GameStop closed at more than $10 billion on Tuesday, on record volume of more than $26 billion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair says low interest rates aren't driving stock market prices

Jerome Powell. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty Images

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that rock-bottom interest rates aren't playing a role in driving stock prices higher, while noting that vulnerabilities to the financial system are "moderate."

Why it matters: The statement comes amid unshakeable stock prices and a Reddit-fueled market frenzy — prompting widespread fears of a bubble and the role monetary policy has played in that.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

GameStop leads another day of nostalgia trading

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The best-performing stocks this week are brands familiar to anyone who used to hang out in malls as a kid in the mid-2000s.

Why it matters: Some stocks — GameStop foremost among them — have been on fire to the point that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the SEC are taking notice.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow