"SNL" cold open recreates Pence's coronavirus vaccine live TV moment

A screenshot of Saturday's "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open skewered the moment Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine live on TV this week.

The big picture: In the "SNL" version, Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris gatecrashes the moment as Beck Bennett's Pence prepares to pull down his pants, prompting him to stop and exclaim: "You can't see my bare forearms like this." After he asked her how she got into the White House, she replies: "I won more votes."

  • "SNL" alum Kristen Wiig hosted the show, while Dua Lipa was the musical guest.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

McConnell (L) and Pelosi (R). Photo: J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the attending physician of Congress on Friday.

The latest: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, saying afterwards, "[a]s the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue wearing masks and engage in social distancing. That is how we will beat this virus and end this terrible pandemic.”

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

Biden and Mexico's López Obrador discuss "new approach" to migration issues

Combination images of President-elect Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images/Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador discussed in a phone call Saturday working together on a "new approach" to migration that "offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey" to the U.S.

Why it matters: The statement from Biden's transition team on the call details represents a key part of the president-elect's plans to overhaul President Trump's aggressive border policy.

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine — General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments — Airports advised to beef up security to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
  3. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  4. World: How China manipulates truth — at scale — Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions.
