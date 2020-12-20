Get the latest market trends in your inbox
A screenshot of Saturday's "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC
The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open skewered the moment Vice President Mike Pence received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine live on TV this week.
The big picture: In the "SNL" version, Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris gatecrashes the moment as Beck Bennett's Pence prepares to pull down his pants, prompting him to stop and exclaim: "You can't see my bare forearms like this." After he asked her how she got into the White House, she replies: "I won more votes."
- Alex Moffat took over the role of President-elect Joe Biden, after Jim Carrey stepped down.
- "SNL" alum Kristen Wiig hosted the show, while Dua Lipa was the musical guest.