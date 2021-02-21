Sign up for our daily briefing

"SNL" cold open imagines Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo on Britney Spears talk show

A screenshot of the latest "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open imagined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) appearing on a talk show hosted by Britney Spears called "Oops, You Did it Again."

Details: Chloe Fineman's Spears asked Aidy Bryant's Cruz if he understood why people called him a coward for his trip to Cancún, Mexico, amid Texas' winter emergency. He replied that's "the nicest word I heard." Pete Davidson as Cuomo appeared, insisting "I said I was sorry" about the COVID-19 nursing home deaths — prompting "Cruz" to say "we're both strong, misunderstood men." "Cuomo" didn't react well:

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Merrick Garland vows to lead Capitol riot prosecutions if confirmed AG

Merrick Garland, President Biden’s nominee for attorney general, in Wilmington, Delaware in January. Photo:y Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland will pledge to take the lead in prosecuting those charged over the U.S. Capitol siege and vow prosecutorial independence from President Biden at his confirmation hearing Monday.

Why it matters: As attorney general, Judge Garland would oversee politically sensitive cases, including an investigation into the taxes of the president's son Hunter Biden and another on the origins of the probe into former President Trump's dealings with Russia.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Why we're still waiting for rapid, at-home COVID tests — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy — Pfizer says it's ramping up vaccine production.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to speak at CPAC next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Former President Trump will speak at next week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference in Florida, his first public appearance since leaving office, a source with direct knowledge tells Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump plans to directly attack President Biden's new immigration plan and will talk about the future of the Republican Party, a source familiar with his speech said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow