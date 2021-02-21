"SNL" cold open imagines Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo on Britney Spears talk show

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open imagined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) appearing on a talk show hosted by Britney Spears called "Oops, You Did it Again."

Details: Chloe Fineman's Spears asked Aidy Bryant's Cruz if he understood why people called him a coward for his trip to Cancún, Mexico, amid Texas' winter emergency. He replied that's "the nicest word I heard." Pete Davidson as Cuomo appeared, insisting "I said I was sorry" about the COVID-19 nursing home deaths — prompting "Cruz" to say "we're both strong, misunderstood men." "Cuomo" didn't react well: