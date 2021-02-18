Ted Cruz flies to Cancun as frozen Texas battles deadly power outages

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) flew to Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, as hundreds of thousands of his constituents went without power and heat in Texas after a winter storm caused deadly outages, Fox News and AP have confirmed.
Driving the news: While Cruz has no direct control over the power situation in Texas as a federal lawmaker, outraged critics argued the senator should be stateside trying to find solutions for his constituents. More than 30 people have died as a result of the extreme weather sweeping across the South this week.
- The Texas Democratic Party has called on Cruz to resign. Cruz's former Senate opponent Beto O'Rourke is coordinating volunteer efforts to check in on senior citizens in Texas.
- Cruz's office has not yet issued a statement.
Between the lines: The CDC has advised that individuals "should avoid all travel to Mexico" due to the coronavirus pandemic and that "[a]ll air passengers coming to the United States, including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test" before boarding a U.S.-bound flight.
- It's unclear how long Cruz did or will stay in Mexico. The Senate is in recess this week.