Brad Pitt starred as Anthony Fauci in the second "SNL at Home" cold open to skewer President Trump's response to the novel coronavirus.

Of note: In a CNN interview this month, Fauci was asked what were the chances of someone portraying him on "Saturday Night Live." "I have no idea," Fauci said. "I hope not." But after a few big names were suggested, including the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director quipped: "Oh Brad Pitt, of course."

Zoom in: In his first "SNL" appearance, Pitt's Fauci noted in the skit "there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus and, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines."

The Hollywood star took off his wig and glasses at the end of the skit to thank the "real Dr. Fauci" for his "calm and your clarity in this unnerving time." "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the frontline," he added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Fauci's earlier comments.