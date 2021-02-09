Snapchat urges users to remove unwanted connections

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Snapchat urges users to remove unwanted connections

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Snapchat on Tuesday rolled out a new feature reminding its users — the vast majority of which are under the age of 30 — to remove unwanted connections from their contact list.

Why it matters: While most social networks try to bait engagement by encouraging users to add as many new connections as possible, Snapchat wants to instead use this moment to remind users that “Snapchat is for Real Friends.”

Details: The new feature, called "Friend Check Up," prompts Snapchat users to look at their friend lists and make sure it consists wholly of people they want to be connected to, in an effort to remind users that the app is built for close connections.

  • "We have all come to realize both the importance of digital tools for staying connected to one another — especially during the pandemic — as well as some of the potential risks that these tools can create," a Snap spokesperson said.
  • "One source of risk on digital platforms are the connections that can be created — sometimes at the explicit urging of the platform — with people who we don’t know in real life and who may expose us to negative experiences, such as the spread of misinformation, harassment, or unwanted situations."

The big picture: The feature is being introduced alongside a series of new partnerships around "Safer Internet Day." Snapchat has been able to avoid most of the regulatory and industry headaches surrounding issues like safety, misinformation and privacy, in large part due to the way the app has been engineered and structured.

  • As Axios has previously noted, the app prioritizes private, individual conversations and does not include a public news feed. Most of Snapchat's features are set to private by default.
  • The company pioneered the idea of ephemerality among social platforms, having content automatically disappear 24 hours after being posted. Chat messages delete by default.

What's next: The "Friends Check Up" feature will start rolling out globally for Android devices in the coming weeks, and for iOS devices in the coming months. 

Go deeper: Snapchat has been pushing to introduce more wellness and safety programs over the past year, including:

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
51 mins ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Publishers see new life in the old open web

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of focusing on producing content for the latest hot app, investors, tech leaders and newsrooms are starting to pay renewed attention to publishing on the open web, where independent publishers have more control over data and distribution.

The big picture: The open web — content that's accessible via any web browser, easily linked to, and doesn't require logging in to an account — is winning new attention even as "walled garden" apps like Facebook continue to dominate online distribution and the Google and Facebook duopoly controls most of the digital ad market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow