Snapchat launches meditation feature with Headspace

Snapchat is launching in in-app meditation experience with Headspace, a meditation app often used to help mitigate stress and anxiety. The feature will include expert resources related to emotional and physical well being for users during the pandemic and beyond.

Why it matters: Snapchat's core user base is under 30 years old, and many are coping with missing out on school, sports and socialization thanks to COVID-19.

Details: The feature, which will roll out to Snapchatters this week, will also include daily meditations and tools for users to check in with their friends.

  • In a statement, Snapchat says that the features were informed by research conducted late last year into how Snapchatters and their friends experience mental health. They found that its younger audience base tends to consult their friends first about mental health issues, before their parents.

Be smart: The partnership is also one of Snapchat's early testing grounds for its new "Minis" features, which allows developers to integrate their apps and tools within conversations on Snapchat that allow users to interact more closely.

  • Using Minis, Snapchat friends can coordinate within the app to share activities, like meditation or purchases.

The big picture: Snapchat has been expanding its focus on health and wellbeing this year. It expedited the launch of its health and wellness initiative in order to address its users' growing anxiety about the coronavirus.

Mike Allen
Zuckerberg: No deal with Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, under fire for allowing President Trump to post inflammatory statements on his platform, tells Axios there's no truth to whispers that the two have a secret understanding.

Why it matters: Zuckerberg, facing a growing ad boycott from brands that say Facebook hasn't done enough to curtail hate speech, has become increasingly public in criticizing Trump. "I’ve heard this speculation, too, so let me be clear: There's no deal of any kind," Zuckerberg told Axios. "Actually, the whole idea of a deal is pretty ridiculous."

Mike Allen
Hawley to squeeze corporate America on forced labor

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tells Axios he'll introduce legislation this week requiring companies with business overseas to certify that their supply chains are free of forced labor — and he's especially concerned about China.

The state of play: "If these reports from anti-trafficking advocates, anti-slavery advocates are wrong, then the companies will have a chance to set the record straight," Hawley said in an interview. "But they will be held accountable."

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
Inside the Federal Trade Commission's Facebook probe

A low-key conflict inside the Federal Trade Commission has strengthened the likelihood the agency will toughen its stance with Facebook.

The big picture: As the Federal Trade Commission struggles to adapt its antitrust rules for the era of Big Tech, two units of the agency have squared off over how to apply older, price-based competition standards to a market full of free products.

