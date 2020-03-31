49 mins ago - Technology

Snapchat says developers can integrate Stories into their own apps

Sara Fischer

Photo: Snapchat

Snapchat said Tuesday that developers can finally integrate its flagship Stories feature into their own apps by utilizing its developer tools, called the "Snap Kit."

Why it matters: It's an integral part of Snapchat's broader growth plans. The social media giant hopes that expanded access to its content and flagship features on other apps will increase its user base — and maybe its bottom line.

The big picture: Last year, Snapchat announced this feature at its annual Partner Summit in April, but it's finally coming to life.

  • For now, the function is only available with four launch partner apps, including music app Triller, video chat app Squad, online dating app Hily, and social augmented reality app Octi.
  • Originally, Snapchat had planned to launch this feature with Tinder and Houseparty, the video chatting app.
  • While conversations with both apps are ongoing, staffing and corporate changes at both companies have delayed plans for Snapchat to launch this feature in both of those apps, as originally planned. Still, there are plans to integrate Stories onto those two apps eventually.

Between the lines: The announcement comes roughly two years after Snapchat began developing a feature that allowed users to push their Stories outside of the app.

Go deeper: Snapchat to push content outside app

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Exclusive: Snapchat expedites wellness push in response to virus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Snapchat will launch a new health and wellness initiative ahead of schedule Thursday in order to address its users' growing anxiety about the coronavirus. Snapchat will also introduce new features and content to help educate users about safety measures and available resources.

Why it matters: Millennials and Gen Z, the main demographics that use Snapchat, are being criticized by health authorities for not taking the virus seriously, since early health reports showed that it was less lethal for young people.

Go deeperArrowMar 19, 2020 - Technology
Orion Rummler

Apple allows push notifications for ads

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp displayed on an iPhone. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apps on Apple products can now send push notifications for ads and promotions as long as customers explicitly opt in to get those alerts, according to the company's updated App Store guidelines.

Why it matters: Apple has long prevented ads in notifications. Including marketing material alongside alerts for personal messages and breaking news runs the risk of further cluttering peoples' feeds.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Technology
Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer

Video chat apps get unexpected boost from coronavirus

Houseparty, the group video chat app recently acquired by Epic Games, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity as people are asked to remain home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Video chat apps across the board saw an uptick in new downloads as consumers look to communicate with friends and family (and even colleagues) online.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health