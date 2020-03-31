Snapchat says developers can integrate Stories into their own apps

Snapchat said Tuesday that developers can finally integrate its flagship Stories feature into their own apps by utilizing its developer tools, called the "Snap Kit."

Why it matters: It's an integral part of Snapchat's broader growth plans. The social media giant hopes that expanded access to its content and flagship features on other apps will increase its user base — and maybe its bottom line.

The big picture: Last year, Snapchat announced this feature at its annual Partner Summit in April, but it's finally coming to life.

For now, the function is only available with four launch partner apps, including music app Triller, video chat app Squad, online dating app Hily, and social augmented reality app Octi.

Squad, online dating app Hily, and social augmented reality app Octi. Originally, Snapchat had planned to launch this feature with Tinder and Houseparty, the video chatting app.

While conversations with both apps are ongoing, staffing and corporate changes at both companies have delayed plans for Snapchat to launch this feature in both of those apps, as originally planned. Still, there are plans to integrate Stories onto those two apps eventually.

Between the lines: The announcement comes roughly two years after Snapchat began developing a feature that allowed users to push their Stories outside of the app.

