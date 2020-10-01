Over 1 million people have registered to vote on Snapchat

Credit: Snapchat
Snapchat has helped register over 1 million of its users to vote via its app, according to a spokesperson.
The big picture: With five weeks still to go until the election, Snapchat has already registered more than twice as many voters as it did in 2018.
- A spokesperson tells Axios that more than half — 56% — of those Snapchatters are first-time voters.
- About 4.75 million of its U.S. users over the age of 18 were exposed to its voter engagement tools through friend to friend interactions on Snapchat.
- Of those, about 3 million were ages 18-24.
