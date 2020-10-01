Over 1 million people have registered to vote on Snapchat

Snapchat has helped register over 1 million of its users to vote via its app, according to a spokesperson.

The big picture: With five weeks still to go until the election, Snapchat has already registered more than twice as many voters as it did in 2018.

A spokesperson tells Axios that more than half — 56% — of those Snapchatters are first-time voters.

About 4.75 million of its U.S. users over the age of 18 were exposed to its voter engagement tools through friend to friend interactions on Snapchat.

Of those, about 3 million were ages 18-24.

