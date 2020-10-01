1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Over 1 million people have registered to vote on Snapchat

Snapchat has helped register over 1 million of its users to vote via its app, according to a spokesperson.

The big picture: With five weeks still to go until the election, Snapchat has already registered more than twice as many voters as it did in 2018.

  • A spokesperson tells Axios that more than half — 56% — of those Snapchatters are first-time voters.
  • About 4.75 million of its U.S. users over the age of 18 were exposed to its voter engagement tools through friend to friend interactions on Snapchat.
  • Of those, about 3 million were ages 18-24.

Sep 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

TikTok rolls out in-app elections guide

TikTok said Tuesday that it's debuting a new in-app elections guide to connect users with credible information about the elections from sources like the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, and SignVote.

Why it matters: The move comes amid scrutiny from the Trump Administration over whether the Chinese-owned app is a national security threat.

Politics & Policy

America's nightmare foretold

President Trump made it clear at the debate that he’ll continue to call the results fraudulent — and contest the outcome in key states — no matter how wide the margin. That’ll be amplified by a massive amount of disinformation, even though the platforms are trying to curtail it.

Why it matters: Back in 2000, we didn’t know Bush v. Gore was going to happen. We know this is going to happen.

Technology

Congress looks to squeeze Big Tech ahead of election

Tech companies are bracing for a tough day in three separate Capitol Hill committees Thursday, as lawmakers move to show they're tough on social media platforms in the days leading up to the election.

Why it matters: Big Tech has become a go-to punching bag for both the right and left, and tech policy has become increasingly fertile ground for grievance politics.

