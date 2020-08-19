25 mins ago - World

U.S. to invoke Iran deal "snapback" on Thursday: Israeli officials

Pompeo at the UN. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The Trump administration has notified Israel that it plans to submit a formal request at the UN Security Council on Thursday to initiate "snapback" sanctions on Iran, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This move could create a diplomatic and legal crisis unlike any seen before at the Security Council. It comes days after the U.S. failed to mobilize support at the council to extend an international arms embargo on Iran.

The big picture: Despite having withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. is invoking its terms in an attempt to force sanctions lifted under the pact to snap back into place.

  • The deal says any of the signatories — the U.S., Russia, China, France, Germany and the U.K. — can demand sanctions be reimposed automatically if they believe Iran has committed substantial violations. No country can veto such a move.
  • Russia and China contend that the U.S. gave up its right to reimpose the sanctions when it withdrew from the deal. That view is shared by others on the council, and even by John Bolton, the hawkish former national security adviser.
  • The U.S., on the other hand, claims it has the right to initiate the snapback mechanism because it is a party to the Security Council resolution that endorsed the nuclear deal and included the snapback mechanism.
  • The European signatories, who have tried desperately to save the nuclear deal, also oppose the U.S. move.

How it works: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to arrive in New York on Thursday and present formal letters to the UN secretary-general and the UN ambassador from Indonesia, who holds the Security Council's rotating presidency.

  • The letter will then be circulated to other members, beginning a 30-day consultation period.

What to watch: Israeli officials and Western diplomats both say they expect a major diplomatic crisis over those 30 days.

  • If any member of the Security Council submits a resolution to stop the snapback move, the U.S. will be able to veto it.
  • U.S. officials believe that the renewal of international sanctions will lead Iran to withdraw from the nuclear deal — and likely make it impossible for Democratic nominee Joe Biden to put the deal back together if he wins in November.
  • Israeli officials were notified on Monday that the Trump administration intended to submit the official complaint on Thursday.

Barak Ravid
Aug 18, 2020

Netanyahu denies Israel-UAE deal included secret clause on F-35s

UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed with Trump in 2017. Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports that he gave the Trump administration a green light to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE as part of a normalization deal announced last Thursday.

Why it matters: U.S. law requires the administration to consult with Israel before selling arms to any Arab country to ensure Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge. It must also report to Congress on the matter.

Dan Primack
Economy & Business

SPACs undergo fast evolution as they outpace traditional IPOs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are all the capital market rage right now, easily outpacing traditional IPOs. But, with great volume comes great pressure.

Why it matters: SPAC structures, which had remained stable for more than a decade, are quickly changing.

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Cory Booker: Racial wealth gap is the "American wealth gap"

Sen. Cory Booker. Photo: Axios

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wishes the racial wealth gap would also be known as the "American wealth gap," he said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "[W]hen you have large poverty concentrated disproportionately among African Americans, it actually leads to the deficit of us all," he said, pointing to the economic disparity caused by Black entrepreneurs not having the same access to capital as their white peers.

