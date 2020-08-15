47 mins ago - World

Pompeo denounces U.N. Security Council for rejecting Iran arms embargo extension

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Austria on Aug. 14. Photo: Lisi Niesner/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the United Nations Security Council's Friday decision rejecting a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, saying the council "failed ... to hold Iran accountable."

Why it matters: The council voted to allow a 13-year embargo designed to prevent Iran from buying and selling weapons, including aircraft and tanks, to expire this October, despite protests from the U.S., Israel and multiple Arab states, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: Only one of the 15 countries on the Security Council, the Dominican Republic, joined the U.S. in support of the proposal.

  • America’s European allies Britain, France and Germany abstained from the vote, while Russia and China voted against the proposal and 11 countries abstained.
  • To pass, the motion needed nine yes votes and zero vetoes from the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the U.K., and the U.S.

What they're saying: "The @UN Security Council failed today to hold Iran accountable," Pompeo tweeted. "It enabled the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell deadly weapons and ignored the demands of countries in the Middle East. America will continue to work to correct this mistake."

  • European council members explained Friday they worry about Iran's access to weapons, but noted the proposal would never pass the Security Council because Russia and China had threatened to veto it before the vote, according to NYT.
  • “It would therefore not contribute to improving security and stability in the region,” Jonathan Allen, Britain’s permanent representative to the U.N., said in a statement.

Go deeper: U.S. threatens to veto UN peacekeeping in Lebanon over Hezbollah concerns

Go deeper

Dave LawlerBarak Ravid
Aug 13, 2020 - World

Trump announces normalization of ties between Israel and UAE

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto; Samuel Corum; Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced a "historic" deal Thursday which will see Israel and the UAE open full diplomatic relations and Israel suspend its annexation plans in the West Bank.

Why it matters: This is a major breakthrough for Israel, which lacks diplomatic recognition in many Middle Eastern countries but has been steadily improving relations in the Gulf, largely due to mutual antipathy toward Iran.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated Jul 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms enacted since George Floyd's death

Federal officers in Portland, Oregon on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Nationwide Black Lives Matter protests sparked by George Floyd's killing have put new pressure on states and cities to scale back the force that officers can use on civilians.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place since the inception of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, following George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley GoldKyle DalyDan Primack
31 mins ago - Technology

Trump tightens screws on ByteDance to sell Tiktok

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump added more pressure Friday night on China-based TikTok parent ByteDance to exit the U.S., ordering it to divest all assets related to the U.S. operation of TikTok within 90 days.

Between the lines: The order means ByteDance must be wholly disentangled from TikTok in the U.S. by November. Trump had previously ordered TikTok banned if ByteDance hadn't struck a deal within 45 days. The new order likely means ByteDance has just another 45 days after that to fully close the deal, one White House source told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow