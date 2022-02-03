Sign up for our daily briefing

Snap stock soars on earnings beat, quarterly profit milestone

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Axios Visuals

Snap Inc.'s stock jumped more than 50% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant posted its first-ever quarterly net profit as a public company, while also beating Wall Street estimates on revenue and user growth.

Why it matters: Snapchat's massive beat stands in stark contract to Facebook, which lost more than $200 billion in market value yesterday after reporting weak first quarter guidance, attributable in part to changes to Apple's privacy policies, impacting Facebook's ad business.

Details: The self-proclaimed "camera company" touted new investments in its augmented reality products and content partnerships. Those investments contributed to higher user engagement in some areas.

  • For example, the number of users of its TikTok competitive feature, "Spotlight," that subscribed to a creator on the platform more than doubled relative to the prior quarter, the company said.
  • Snap said it added 160 new international channels for its premium content platform called "Discover."
  • “The strength of our core business has enabled us to accelerate our investments in augmented reality, transforming the way that the Snapchat community experiences the world through our camera,” said CEO Evan Spiegel in a statement.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings per share: 22 cents, adjusted vs 10 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion vs $1.2 billion, according to Refinitv
  • Global Daily Active Daily Users (DAUs): 319 million vs 316.9 million, according to StreetAccount
  • Average Revenue per User (ARPU): $4.06 vs $3.79, according to StreetAccount

What to watch: Snap says it expects to make over $1 billion in revenue this quarter, up 33% from the first quarter of 2021. It also anticipates breaking even in the first quarter.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 27 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
53 mins ago - Science

The “next frontier” for pioneering cancer therapies

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Cancer treatments that modify a patient's immune cells to attack cancer cells are being re-engineered to try to treat more cancers in more people.

Why it matters: CAR-T immunotherapies have been successful in treating certain types of blood cancers in some people. But they struggle against solid tumors, which make up about 90% of cancers in adults.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo: Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of nine years was forced to resign.

