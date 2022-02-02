Meta stock plunges in response to weak growth forecasts

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Shares for Meta, Facebook's parent company were down roughly 20% in after-hours trading on Wednesday in response to weak earnings and growth forecasts. Most notably, the daily active user count for Facebook declined by roughly 1 million compared to last quarter.
Why it matters: The earnings miss proves the vulnerability of its business model being tied to advertising against social networking, as opposed to search.
- It also shows how much the company is being impacted by competitors like TikTok.
Be smart: Google parent Alphabet posted a huge earnings beat Tuesday, mostly tied to growth of search-based advertising, as well as advertising on YouTube.
- Facebook's ad model makes it uniquely vulnerable to privacy changes made by competitors like Apple.
Details: In a statement, the company said revenue growth for the first quarter could be as low as 3%. It said it expects its year-over-year growth in the first quarter "to be impacted by headwinds to both impression and price growth."
- It expects "continued headwinds" from increased competition for people's time and "a shift of engagement" within its apps towards video products like Reels, which are harder to monetize compared to other video products in the News Feed and in Stories (strings of video and text.)
- It also anticipates modest headwinds from "platform and regulatory changes," like the changes to Apple's app tracking privacy features.
What to watch: The company for the first time broke out numbers for its AR/VR segment called "Reality Labs," which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content.
- The company said it made over $2 billion from its Reality Labs segment in 2021.
- The company warned last year that investments in Facebook Reality Labs would reduce its overall operating profit by roughly $10 billion in 2021.
By the numbers, via CNBC:
- Earnings per share: $3.67 vs $3.84 expected by Refinitiv
- Revenue: $33.67 billion vs $33.4 billion expected by Refinitiv
- Daily Active Users (DAUs): 1.93 billion vs 1.95 billion expected, per StreetAccount
- Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 2.91 billion vs 2.95 billion expected, per StreetAccount
- Average Revenue per User (ARPU): $11.38 expected, per StreetAccount