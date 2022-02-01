Sign up for our daily briefing

Google parent Alphabet beats expectations in Q4 earnings

Ashley Gold

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Google parent company Alphabet posted better-than-expected Q4 2021 earnings, with revenues leaping 32% year-over-year, and YouTube advertising revenue beating out Netflix during the same quarter, at $8.6 billion compared with $7.7 billion.

Why it matters: Alphabet is doing better and better in most parts of its business, including in advertising, where there had been a COVID-related slump, even as the world continues to struggle with other disruptions to commerce due to the Omicron variant.

Details: The company beat expectations in advertising revenue and cloud, and sold more Pixel phones than expected. Revenues went down slightly last quarter for other areas like self-driving car unit Waymo and life sciences unit Verily.

What they're saying: CEO Sundar Pichai credited advancements in artificial intelligence for successful gains in its advertising businesses on a call with investors.

  • Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the company's revenues of $75 billion reflect strong advertiser spend and "strong consumer online activity" and growth in Google Cloud.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

  • Earnings per share: $30.69 per share vs $27.34 per share expected, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $75.33 billion vs. $72.17 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
  • YouTube advertising revenue: $8.63 billion vs. $8.87 billion expected, per StreetAccount.
  • Google Cloud revenue: $5.54 billion vs. $5.47 billion expected, per Street Account.
  • Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $13.43 billion vs. $12.84 billion expected, per Street Account.

The intrigue: The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Emily Peck: Google's stock is crazy expensive, $2,752.88 at the close today — if it's in that range when the split happens the price of a share would be around $137, which is much easier to trade without having to buy and sell fractional shares.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow