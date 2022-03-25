10 Ukrainian sailors freed after prisoner swap with Russia

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ten Ukrainian sailors have been freed as part of a prisoner swap with Russia, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced Friday.

Why it matters: Vereshchuk said it was the first prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine since the start of the monthlong war.

The big picture: The deputy prime minister said Ukraine turned over 10 Russian soldiers and 11 Russian civilian sailors, who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odessa.

As part of the swap, Ukraine had also received 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors that Russia captured while they were trying to rescue Ukrainian troops from Snake Island in the Black Sea.

The soldiers on Snake Island gained worldwide attention in the early days of the war after telling a Russian war ship tp "Go f**k yourself." They were initially feared dead, but it was later reported by the Ukrainian Navy they were still alive. Axios has not confirmed audio purportedly of the incident.

NPR notes that it was not immediately clear if any of the prisoners exchanged were soldiers from the Snake Island outpost.

