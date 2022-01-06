Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Ad screenshot. Courtesy: Defending American Democracy
The bipartisan group Defending American Democracy is spending $1 million on a TV ad targeting Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), has rejected proposals to lower the filibuster threshold to pass election reform legislation with only Democratic votes — while voting rights is front and center for the Democratic Party.
What we're watching: The ad focuses on Sinema’s resistance to changing Senate rules to advance the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement over unified GOP opposition.
- The ad, which airs nationally and locally in Arizona starting Thursday, features a former Green Beret who recently served on one of her advisory councils.
- The veteran says to viewers, "Sen. Sinema took an oath, too, but refusing to protect the right to vote undermines everything she swore to do."
- "Sen. Sinema: Do your duty. Protect our democracy."
The big picture: Senate Democrats plan vote on broader election reforms by Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to hold a vote to change the Senate rules if Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leads another GOP filibuster.
- But doing so in a 50-50 chamber would require Sinema and Manchin's agreement to pass the legislation on a party-line vote.
- So far, neither has been open to getting rid of the 60-vote threshold, making them targets of progressive activists on the national level and in their home states.
Both senators are open, however, to reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 — an idea some Republicans are getting behind, as Axios reported Tuesday.
- They're also among a bipartisan group of eight senators that met Wednesday to discuss a range of election issues.
- They include the option to update the outdated bill to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections.