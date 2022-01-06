The bipartisan group Defending American Democracy is spending $1 million on a TV ad targeting Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sinema, along with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va), has rejected proposals to lower the filibuster threshold to pass election reform legislation with only Democratic votes — while voting rights is front and center for the Democratic Party.

What we're watching: The ad focuses on Sinema’s resistance to changing Senate rules to advance the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement over unified GOP opposition.

The ad, which airs nationally and locally in Arizona starting Thursday, features a former Green Beret who recently served on one of her advisory councils.

The veteran says to viewers, "Sen. Sinema took an oath, too, but refusing to protect the right to vote undermines everything she swore to do."

"Sen. Sinema: Do your duty. Protect our democracy."

The big picture: Senate Democrats plan vote on broader election reforms by Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised to hold a vote to change the Senate rules if Minority Leader Mitch McConnell leads another GOP filibuster.

But doing so in a 50-50 chamber would require Sinema and Manchin's agreement to pass the legislation on a party-line vote.

So far, neither has been open to getting rid of the 60-vote threshold, making them targets of progressive activists on the national level and in their home states.

Both senators are open, however, to reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 — an idea some Republicans are getting behind, as Axios reported Tuesday.