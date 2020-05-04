Silver Lake acquires stake in Indian telecom Jio Platforms
Photo: Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Private equity firm Silver Lake is investing 56.56 billion rupees (about $746.74 million) into Jio Platform, a telecom subsidiary of India's Reliance system, at a $65 billion valuation.
Why it matters: The deal comes just over a week after Facebook announced a $5.7 billion investment into the company, underscoring Jio's growing importance as an entry point into the Indian market. This investment is also the latest in Silver Lake's recent tech spree, which has brought it stakes in Airbnb, Expedia and Twitter in the last two months.