Silver Lake acquires stake in Indian telecom Jio Platforms

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Private equity firm Silver Lake is investing 56.56 billion rupees (about $746.74 million) into Jio Platform, a telecom subsidiary of India's Reliance system, at a $65 billion valuation.

Why it matters: The deal comes just over a week after Facebook announced a $5.7 billion investment into the company, underscoring Jio's growing importance as an entry point into the Indian market. This investment is also the latest in Silver Lake's recent tech spree, which has brought it stakes in Airbnb, Expedia and Twitter in the last two months.

Ina Fried

Salesforce debuts business software for the coronavirus era

Photo: Salesforce

Salesforce is announcing new products Monday to help businesses navigate reopening during a pandemic, tackling newly necessary tasks like scheduling office workers in shifts, managing employee health and handling emergency responses.

Why it matters: Firms like Zoom and Slack have seen their existing services flourish during the coronavirus crisis, but Salesforce's new products are some of the first designed specifically to help navigate it. Expect many more to follow.

3 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Mike Pence: "I should've worn a mask" when visiting Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence admitted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he should have worn a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, last week — a move that violated the clinic's policy and sparked widespread backlash.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 3,503,533— Total deaths: 247,306 — Total recoveries — 1,124,240Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 1,157,687 — Total deaths: 67,674 — Total recoveries — 180,152 — Total tested: 7,053,366Map.
  3. Congress: Republicans and Democrats are miles apart ahead of negotiations over a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill.
  4. Trump administration: Trump predicts vaccine ready by end of year — Pompeo claims there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab — Exclusive: FEMA chief braces for COVID-infected hurricane season.
  5. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown — Russia sees four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death.
  6. 2020: Amid VP speculation, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren team up on joint op-ed calling for better oversight of coronavirus relief funds.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

