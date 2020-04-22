40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Expedia nears deal to sell $1 billion stake to private equity

Dan Primack

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake are in "advanced talks" to invest around $1 billion in travel-booking portal Expedia (Nasdaq: EXPE), per the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Private equity has begun bargain-hunting, and Apollo and Silver Lake have emerged as the most eager coupon-clippers.

  • Details: Expedia closed trading yesterday with a market cap just north of $8 billion, having fallen around 50% this year. The new investors would be expected to receive a board seat.
  • Added intrigue: Silver Lake just invested in Airbnb, which competes with Expedia's HomeAway platform.
  • The bottom line: "Companies of all stripes — but especially in the travel sector — have been drawing down on credit lines and looking for other ways to stockpile cash to withstand potentially months of social-distancing measures. Expedia’s peers, including Sabre and Booking Holdings, have both issued new debt in recent weeks." — Cara Lombardo, WSJ

Sara Fischer

Digital media clobbered by coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The drastic measures at top digital media outlets serve as a stark reminder that few victims will be spared by the economic crisis prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Vice Media has laid out a plan for potential layoffs of over 300 people in digital operations, according to The Wall Street Journal. It would be joining Group Nine Media, BuzzFeed, Vox Media, Bustle Digital Group, Cheddar, Maven Media, G/O Media, Protocol and others who have resorted to layoffs and furloughs.

Caitlin Owens

The risk of reopening too soon

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Southwest Georgia has one of the nation's largest number of coronavirus cases after accounting for its small population, and yet Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that the state is beginning to lift its social distancing measures.

Why it matters: Anywhere in America — including rural or suburban communities — can become the next coronavirus hotspot, if the pandemic is mishandled.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

