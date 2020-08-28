1 hour ago - World

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to resign for health reasons

Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he will resign once a new leader of his party is elected due to ongoing health issues with ulcerative colitis, per the AP.

Why it matters: Abe, who many thought might retire when his term ended in 2021, has been a key international ally of President Trump and a steady hand at the top of Japanese politics for a long time. The country had been known for its frequent prime ministerial turnover, but Abe has been in power since 2012 — following a short stint from 2006 to 2007.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer
21 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft and Walmart look to boost ads, e-commerce with TikTok deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios


As Microsoft and Walmart pursue a joint deal to buy TikTok's U.S. business from China's ByteDance, the giants each see fresh opportunities to expand into long-coveted markets — advertising in Microsoft's case and e-commerce for Walmart. But both companies have decidedly mixed track records in these realms.

By the numbers: Walmart currently makes less than 8% of its total revenue on e-commerce, despite pricey forays into the industry, like its $3.3 billion acquisition of the now-defunct Jet.com in 2016. Microsoft makes less than 5% of its revenue on digital ads, despite its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016 and numerous other forays into ad-supported businesses

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

It's a great time to be a car dealer — but not so hot for buyers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Anyone looking to buy a car right now is likely to find fewer choices and higher prices — with very little room to negotiate.

The big picture: The pandemic has thrown off the natural balance between supply and demand for new and used cars, driving up vehicle prices and putting all the bargaining power into the hands of car dealers, who are enjoying fatter-than-normal profits.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Trump casts Biden as vessel for "wild-eyed Marxists" in RNC acceptance speech

Flashback: What Trump said about "law and order" at his 2016 RNC speech.

🚨 Highlights from Night 4:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow