Japan's Abe has hospital medical examination amid health concerns

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech during the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bombing in Hiroshima on Saturday — his most recent public appearance. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underwent a medical examination in a Tokyo hospital Monday after a top official expressed concern he was fatigued from his workload during the pandemic, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Officials told Japanese media Abe was going for a routine checkup. His visit coincided with new data showing Japan suffered its worst decline on record, with the economy shrinking at an annual rate of 27.8% from April to June and GDP falling 7.8%. Economic activity ground to "a near halt" in April and May, when Abe had declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, per the New York Times. Abe has "worked nearly continuously" since the pandemic began, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Kamala Harris responds to "birther" smears

Democratic vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris at a Thursday briefing in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) addressed a baseless conspiracy theory pushed by a Trump campaign official and others claiming she may be ineligible for the vice presidency because both her parents weren't naturalized citizens at her birth.

What she's saying: "They're going to engage in lies, they're going to engage in deception, they’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” the California-born senator told The Grio in an interview published Sunday.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 21,613,706 — Total deaths: 774,296— Total recoveries: 13,615,192Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 5,403,213 — Total deaths: 170,052 — Total recoveries: 1,833,037 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: New Zealand delays election to Oct. 17 amid fresh outbreak — Passengers tested for COVID-19 ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown — The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
  6. Politics: Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths.
Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden is 49-48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

