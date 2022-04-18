Skip to main content
Shanghai reports first official COVID deaths from latest outbreak

Ivana Saric
Residents show their health codes on mobile phones before taking part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on Monday, April 18
Residents show their health codes on mobile phones before taking part in a round of Covid-19 testing during a lockdown in Shanghai, China, on April 18. Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shanghai officials on Monday issued the first report on COVID-19 deaths since the start of its most recent lockdown, announcing that three people have died of the virus, AP reported.

Why it matters: In late March, Shanghai instituted its most extensive lockdown in two years on its 26 million residents in an effort to tamp down on a surge in cases.

The big picture: City officials said the three deaths occurred among elderly, unvaccinated patients who had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, per AP.

  • "After entering hospital, their conditions grew worse and they died after attempts to save them were unsuccessful," Wu Ganyu, the city Health Commission inspector, told reporters, per AP.
  • Shanghai's strict lockdown continues, with most people still confined to their homes.

But, but, but: Dissent against the lockdown rules has also risen, with videos circulating on social media showing citizens scuffling with health workers and screaming in anger from their apartment windows, Reuters reported.

  • Arrests and detentions for breaking COVID-related rules also surged in March, Reuters reported, citing search results on the Weibo social media platform for police statements, posts by state agencies and state media reports.
