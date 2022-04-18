Shanghai reports first official COVID deaths from latest outbreak

Shanghai officials on Monday issued the first report on COVID-19 deaths since the start of its most recent lockdown, announcing that three people have died of the virus, AP reported.

Why it matters: In late March, Shanghai instituted its most extensive lockdown in two years on its 26 million residents in an effort to tamp down on a surge in cases.

The strict "zero COVID" strategy came with a cost, spurring a food crisis, censorship, and separating some children from their parents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, Shanghai authorities began easing the lockdown for some residents due to the food crisis.

The big picture: City officials said the three deaths occurred among elderly, unvaccinated patients who had pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, per AP.

"After entering hospital, their conditions grew worse and they died after attempts to save them were unsuccessful," Wu Ganyu, the city Health Commission inspector, told reporters, per AP.

Shanghai's strict lockdown continues, with most people still confined to their homes.

But, but, but: Dissent against the lockdown rules has also risen, with videos circulating on social media showing citizens scuffling with health workers and screaming in anger from their apartment windows, Reuters reported.