Shanghai erects fences around COVID-hit areas

Julia Shapero
Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment disinfect a residential community at Yangpu district during the phased lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak on April 24, 2022 in Shanghai, China. Photo: Yang Jianzheng/VCG via Getty Images

Shanghai authorities have erected fences outside of residential areas with COVID-19 cases, according to Reuters.

Driving the news: The move has sparked public outcry on social media, where people have compared the decision to enclosing residents in "like domestic animals" or questioned whether the fencing is a fire hazard, per Reuters.

  • Much of the fencing was installed around "sealed areas," or buildings with at least one case of COVID-19 where residents are forbidden from leaving.
  • It's unclear why authorities have resorted to fencing, Reuters notes.

The big picture: China's largest city, home to about 26 million people, has been under a strict lockdown since the end of March.

  • The lockdown has led to food shortages, family separations and censorship.
  • Shanghai officials eased the lockdown on April 12, allowing some residents to leave their homes.
  • But the city reported its first deaths as a result of the new outbreak on Monday, after three people died of the virus.
