Shanghai erects fences around COVID-hit areas

Shanghai authorities have erected fences outside of residential areas with COVID-19 cases, according to Reuters.

Driving the news: The move has sparked public outcry on social media, where people have compared the decision to enclosing residents in "like domestic animals" or questioned whether the fencing is a fire hazard, per Reuters.

Much of the fencing was installed around "sealed areas," or buildings with at least one case of COVID-19 where residents are forbidden from leaving.

It's unclear why authorities have resorted to fencing, Reuters notes.

The big picture: China's largest city, home to about 26 million people, has been under a strict lockdown since the end of March.