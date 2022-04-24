Shanghai erects fences around COVID-hit areas
Shanghai authorities have erected fences outside of residential areas with COVID-19 cases, according to Reuters.
Driving the news: The move has sparked public outcry on social media, where people have compared the decision to enclosing residents in "like domestic animals" or questioned whether the fencing is a fire hazard, per Reuters.
- Much of the fencing was installed around "sealed areas," or buildings with at least one case of COVID-19 where residents are forbidden from leaving.
- It's unclear why authorities have resorted to fencing, Reuters notes.
The big picture: China's largest city, home to about 26 million people, has been under a strict lockdown since the end of March.
- The lockdown has led to food shortages, family separations and censorship.
- Shanghai officials eased the lockdown on April 12, allowing some residents to leave their homes.
- But the city reported its first deaths as a result of the new outbreak on Monday, after three people died of the virus.