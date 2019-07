A military jury sentenced Navy veteran and SEAL platoon leader Edward Gallagher to a rank reduction Wednesday for posing with the corpse of a 17-year-old ISIS militant, according to NPR. Gallagher had been cleared of first-degree murder and war crimes on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The case had drawn waves of onlookers, including President Trump, who came to Gallagher's defense throughout the trial and considered pardoning him. The rank reduction will affect Gallagher's salary and pension.