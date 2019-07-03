Navy veteran and SEAL platoon leader Edward Gallagher was found not guilty of first-degree murder and war crimes on Tuesday, but he was convicted of posing with the corpse of a teenage captive ISIS fighter, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: President Trump faced criticism — particularly from veterans — for considering a pardon for Gallagher, among other service members accused of war crimes. Gallagher was acquitted of attempted murder of Iraqi civilians and was expected go free on Tuesday, as he already served more than his maximum sentence in pretrial confinement.

