2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg accused President Trump of "eroding the integrity of the military" should he decide to move forward with pardoning service members accused of war crimes, as has been speculated, CNN reports.
"The reason that we can stand up tall and say that's not true, that having served honorably in the military, couldn't be more different than being a war criminal is because if we ever did anything that was wrong the United States under the Uniform Code of Military Justice would have held us accountable. And so when the President joins in with this idea, that it's just natural, that if you serve in conflict, that you're going to wind up murdering somebody, he is eroding the integrity of the military, and insulting the Constitution."— Mayor Pete Buttigieg