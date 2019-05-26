Why it matters: Buttigieg has worked to face Trump head on in the recent weeks. He accused Trump of faking a disability to avoid the draft for the Vietnam War, according to CNN.

The context: It was revealed last week that Trump was considering pardoning military personnel found to have violated the Uniform Code of Military over Memorial Day weekend, per the New York Times. Trump allegedly asked for expedited documents to move the pardoning process forward.

Edward Gallagher could receive a pardon, per the Times. He was accused of shooting unarmed civilians and killing an enemy captive in Iraq.

A request was also made for a Blackwater security contractor found guilty in a deadly shooting, killing dozens of unarmed Iraqis in 2007, per the New York Times.

Major Mathew L. Golsteyn may also be pardoned. He is a Green Beret accused of killing an unarmed Afghani citizen in 2010, per the New York Times.

There is also a request regarding a group of Marine Corps members who allegedly urinated on the corpses of dead Taliban fighters, per the New York Times.

