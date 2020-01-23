Republicans criticize lack of "new" impeachment information while blocking Democratic subpoenas

Republicans say they're growing tired of Democrats repeating the same arguments, as the GOP continues to block Democratic efforts to seek new evidence.
What's happening: Senate Democrats have repeatedly pushed to subpoena new documents and witnesses in the impeachment trial. But Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have blocked efforts to do so until after they've heard opening arguments, if ever.
What they're saying: A number of Trump's defenders have argued their opinions are unchanged in the face of no "new" information.
- Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.): "So far what [head impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff] has said we’ve heard before."
- Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.): "Six hours of testimony so far today since I didn't hear anything new, at all."
- Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow: "We're hearing the same things each time."
- Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.): "We spent five and a half hours today hearing almost exactly what they said yesterday. So this overwhelming evidence that's going to be presented to the Senate, I guess they did it yesterday because I've seen, heard nothing new whatsoever."
- Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.): "I didn’t hear anything new today. We’ll see."
Democrats pushed back, arguing that Republicans who want new information should agree to subpoenas accordingly.
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): "We should be concerned with having all available evidence that is relevant to the issue before us."
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.): "I think the people who are voting against witnesses and documents that are relevant are going to find that this is really a disservice to the Senate going forward."
