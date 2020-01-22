President Trump broke his personal record for most tweets or retweets in a day Wednesday, reaching a total of 141 by 6 pm ET.

Why it matters: The bulk of Trump's tweets are impeachment-related and underscore his occupation with the Senate's impeachment trial, even as he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The tweets and retweets range from attacks on House impeachment managers to cable-news clips of Republicans coming to his defense.

Go deeper ... Tweet by tweet: Trump praises Trump 2,026 times