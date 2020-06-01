Senators plan bipartisan privacy bill for contact-tracing apps

Senators are preparing to today introduce bipartisan legislation that would require commercial contract-tracing and exposure notification apps to only be deployed in collaboration with public health authorities.

Why it matters: Lawmakers are trying to put privacy safeguards in place as health officials look to use tech — including a Bluetooth-based system from Apple and Google — to help Americans learn if they've come into contact with someone with the coronavirus

Details: The "Exposure Notification Privacy Act" is sponsored by Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Maria Cantwell, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Per Cantwell's office, in addition to barring the private sector from going it alone with apps not sanctioned by public health authorities, the bill would:

Ensure that use of coronavirus contact tracing apps is voluntary and that they get opt-in consent before collecting information from consumers.

Prohibit any commercial use of data gathered through such tools, and limit the collection and use to only what is necessary for system.

Allow users to delete their data.

Require that exposure notification systems only accept authorized medical diagnoses.

Big picture: This is one of several bills aimed at protecting privacy in contact-tracing apps. House and Senate Democrats teamed up on one in May aimed at coronavirus and future outbreaks, while Senate Commerce Chairman Roger Wicker led Republicans in a more narrowly tailored bill.