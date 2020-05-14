57 mins ago - Technology

Democrats offer public health privacy legislation

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A group of House and Senate Democrats on Thursday announced legislation meant to ensure any tech tools used to combat pandemics don't violate Americans' privacy or introduce cybersecurity risks.

Why it matters: Americans report being wary of tech-based systems for coronavirus contact tracing — that is, identifying infected people and isolating those who've come in contact with them. A recent Axios-Ipsos survey found that just half of Americans would participate in a voluntary, cell-phone-based contact-tracing program.

Details: The Public Health Emergency Privacy Act is meant to help increase trust in the use of apps to contain the spread of COVID-19 and future disease outbreaks by:

  • Strictly limiting the use of data collected by such apps to public health purposes.
  • Mandating the destruction of emergency health data within 60 days of the end of a public health emergency.
  • Banning the use of health data for discriminatory or unrelated purposes, such as in advertising, e-commerce or housing and finance opportunities.
  • Granting federal regulators the authority to craft additional rules on the use of data and apps in addressing outbreaks and ensuring that states can write their own laws on the same.

What they're saying: The bill is being introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner and Reps. Anna Eshoo, Jan Schakowsky, and Suzan DelBene.

  • "It is time for Congress to lead the way in assuring we have a strong national contact tracing system and that Americans’ personal data is protected," said DelBene, who has called on the Trump administration to adopt data privacy principles related to the pandemic. "This bill will achieve this mutual goal.”

Between the lines: The Democrats' legislation is a counter to a bill from Senate Republicans, which is more narrowly focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple scoops up live virtual reality streamer NextVR

Screenshot: Axios

As had been rumored, Apple is buying NextVR, an Orange County, Calif.-based startup best known for streaming sports, concerts and other live events in virtual reality. The company confirmed the acquisition first to Bloomberg, and also to Axios.

Why it matters: NextVR was struggling before the pandemic hit. The combination of slower-than-expected adoption of VR headsets and now a lack of live events put severe pressure on the company's ability to fundraise and build its business.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,408,618 — Total deaths: 300,315 — Total recoveries — 1,576,871Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,401,948 — Total deaths: 85,066 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump, Azar attack ousted vaccine doctor as "disgruntled employee" — America's lack of agreement on the danger of the pandemic is taking a devastating toll.
  4. Congress: Ousted vaccine chief testifies the government lacks plan to equitably distribute a vaccine.
  5. Insurance: The vast majority of insurance policies explicitly exclude pandemics.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The state of small business.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

