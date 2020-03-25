Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House and Senate reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Rebecca Falconer

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves a meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room during negotiations in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House and Republican and Democratic Senate leaders struck a bipartisan deal early Wednesday over a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to ease the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, per AP.

Details: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted soon after the deal was reached, "At last, we have a deal. After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic. We’re going to pass this legislation later today."

  • White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, told reporters just before 1 a.m. a deal had been reached but the bill's text had yet to be completed, the New York Times reports.
  • "We have either, clear, explicit legislative text reflecting all parties or we know exactly where we’re going to land on legislative text as we continue to finish," he added.

Why it matters: Per Axios' Alayna Treene, the emergency legislation will deliver desperately needed aid to American families, small businesses and corporations hit hardest by the virus.

  • As the deal was reached, the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States rose to 801. There are now more than 55,000 cases in the U.S.

The big picture: After days of negotiations intense negotiations, the agreement the lawmakers have reached is set to benefit most Americans.

  • Among the measures is a "$367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home," AP notes.
  • Unemployment benefits are set to be expanded under the emergency legislation.
  • "One of the last issues to close concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well," AP reports.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

