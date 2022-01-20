Senate Republicans block voting rights bill

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' voting rights legislation from coming to a final vote on Wednesday in what was largely viewed as a doomed effort from the start.

Why it matters: The failed vote underscores the Democratic Party's current uphill battle to pass sweeping legislation in a 50-50 Senate.

Driving the news: The bill in question combined two separate pieces of legislation already passed by the House — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — allowing the Senate to bring the bill to the floor and avoid an initial filibuster.

The package was blocked by Republicans by a vote of 49-51. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted no for procedural reasons so the measure can be revisited.

The big picture: Democratic leaders, including President Biden and Schumer, for weeks have called for changing the filibuster rules to pass federal voting legislation, a key tenet of Biden's agenda.

What's next: Schumer will soon put forward a measure to change Senate rules just for this bill.

The first change would require a senator to maintain continuous speaking to filibuster a bill; the latter would allow for a simple 51-vote majority to bypass the filibuster.

Yes, but: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who say they support the voting rights legislation — have maintained they are against changing the filibuster, so this effort will fail.

While Schumer acknowledged that reality at a Senate Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday night — and some vulnerable Democrats up for re-election feel the effort will put them in a tough spot — he argued it's worth putting members on the record for historic legislation.

What to watch: Schumer maintains he is determined to push ahead with voting rights legislation, even in the face of opposition from Republicans and those within the party's own ranks.

"Democrats will continue to fight on this issue until we succeed," Schumer said Tuesday.

