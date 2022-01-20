Senate Republicans block voting rights bill

Sign up for our daily briefing
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Jan. 18. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' voting rights legislation from coming to a final vote on Wednesday in what was largely viewed as a doomed effort from the start.
Why it matters: The failed vote underscores the Democratic Party's current uphill battle to pass sweeping legislation in a 50-50 Senate.
Driving the news: The bill in question combined two separate pieces of legislation already passed by the House — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — allowing the Senate to bring the bill to the floor and avoid an initial filibuster.
- The package was blocked by Republicans by a vote of 49-51. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted no for procedural reasons so the measure can be revisited.
The big picture: Democratic leaders, including President Biden and Schumer, for weeks have called for changing the filibuster rules to pass federal voting legislation, a key tenet of Biden's agenda.
What's next: Schumer will soon put forward a measure to change Senate rules just for this bill.
- The first change would require a senator to maintain continuous speaking to filibuster a bill; the latter would allow for a simple 51-vote majority to bypass the filibuster.
Yes, but: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — who say they support the voting rights legislation — have maintained they are against changing the filibuster, so this effort will fail.
- While Schumer acknowledged that reality at a Senate Democratic caucus meeting Tuesday night — and some vulnerable Democrats up for re-election feel the effort will put them in a tough spot — he argued it's worth putting members on the record for historic legislation.
What to watch: Schumer maintains he is determined to push ahead with voting rights legislation, even in the face of opposition from Republicans and those within the party's own ranks.
- "Democrats will continue to fight on this issue until we succeed," Schumer said Tuesday.
