1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate prepares for showdown over police reform bill

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats are debating how to deal with the GOP police reform bill, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) intends to bring to a vote this week.

The state of play: Some Democrats want to negotiate to push Republicans to include an outright ban on police chokeholds and stronger federal control of police training and accountability. Others are indicating they don’t trust McConnell to negotiate in good faith and would rather oppose this legislation and risk being labeled obstructionists.

Behind the scenes: Senate Democrats held discussions over the weekend about what to do, a senior Senate Democratic aide told Axios.

  • Some are frustrated that McConnell "hasn't made clear what the process would look like if they get on the bill," the aide said. Many also have concerns about advancing legislation that they feel is inadequate.
  • "They dropped a partisan bill with no Democratic input, and they said the vote’s gonna be next week, and it's widely been reviewed as insufficient," the aide said.

What's next: On Monday, McConnell will file cloture on a motion to proceed with the Senate’s Justice Act, setting up a procedural vote on the bill as early as Wednesday.

  • Republicans say the real debate should take place in a conference committee, with House and Senate members from both parties coming together to reconcile differences in legislation.
  • But Senate Republicans need at least seven Democrats to sign onto the bill for an open debate to happen.
  • "We will continue to go through the motions to have a vote on this regardless of what the Democrats do," a GOP leadership aide said.

The House plans to vote on its police reform bill, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, later this week.

  • On ABC’s “This Week" earlier Sunday, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said there’s more in common between the parties’ proposals than people think, estimating that “70% of it overlaps.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 8,857,137 — Total deaths: 465,475 — Total recoveries — 4,393,301Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,268,093 — Total deaths: 119,854 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,566,553Map.
  3. Public health: "It's like a forest fire": Infectious-disease expert says virus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall — Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb urges public to wear masks, warns of "exponential growth" next week.
  4. States: U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1
  5. Trump: White House adviser claims Trump was joking about telling officials to slow down coronavirus testing.
  6. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff says House Intelligence Committee may pursue Bolton testimony

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that allegations from John Bolton's new book that President Trump was willing to alter trade policies on China in exchange for help with his re-election bid are a "perfect echo of his misconduct with Ukraine."

Flashback: During the closing arguments of Trump's impeachment trial in February, Schiff — the House's lead impeachment manager — famously said on the Senate floor: "He will not change and you know it. What are the odds if left in office that he will continue trying to cheat? I will tell you: 100%."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

Infectious-disease expert says coronavirus spread unlikely to slow in summer or fall

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he does not believe the coronavirus pandemic in the United States will ease over the summer or in the fall.

Driving the news: The country on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest total since May 1 — despite claims from Trump administration officials that concerns over a second wave of the virus are "overblown." Osterholm countered that he believes a second or third wave of coronavirus is unlikely because the first wave has yet to slow down.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow