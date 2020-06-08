1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer: Senate Democrats will "fight like hell" to pass police reform bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Senate Democrats are set to "fight like hell" in order to pass a sweeping new police reform bill, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring it up by the end of the month.

Why it matters: The bill represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades, as Axios' Alayna Treene reported.

  • The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 aims to broaden police accountability, tracking "problematic" officers through a national misconduct registry and restricting "qualified immunity" for officers over actions in the field.
  • It would also reform police training, make lynching a federal crime, and ban chokeholds and the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases.

What they're saying: "We're here today in search of that vision — liberty and justice for all," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) said at the press conference to introduce the bill.

  • "Empathy and sympathy and words of caring for those who have died and suffered are necessary, but it's not enough. ... We must change laws and systems of accountability. We must pass legislation that makes our common values and our common ideals real in the law of our land," said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), one of the bill's key authors.
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), another author, noted that the Senate failed last week to pass an anti-lynching bill, highlighting the difficulties of such reform.
  • "We cannot settle for anything less than transformative, structural change," added House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The other side: One aide in Senate Republican leadership told Axios that legislation with bipartisan support will be seriously considered, while suggesting that police issues might be better legislated at the state and local level.

  • It's unclear whether Republicans are willing to go as far as Democrats in terms of overhauling the nation's police system, thanks to potential backlash from both police unions and President Trump.

Read the bill's full text.

Alayna Treene
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House plans dramatic action on police reform

Protestors in front of the Capitol building. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

House Democrats will try to turn the public outcry over George Floyd's killing into policy action this week, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

Why it matters: The Democratic measure represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades.

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

Margaret Harding McGillErica Pandey
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

America's broken system of training cops

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The structural failings in American policing begin with officers' training, which largely focuses more on using force than reducing the need for it.

Why it matters: While holding officers accountable is most important in stopping them from using excessive force, training that focuses on empathy, fairness and de-escalation could lead to fewer violent conflicts between officers and the communities they serve, according to law enforcement experts.

