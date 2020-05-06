27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Intel chair's brother-in-law also dumped stock before market crash

Richard Burr reaches for hand sanitizer at a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on May 5. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr's (R-N.C.) brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, dumped up to $280,000 in shares on the same day as the senator, according to documents published by ProPublica on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over his mass sell-off of stock holdings that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported in March.

  • The Department of Justice began an inquiry into Burr's stock transactions in late March in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission, CNN first reported. The AP and the Washington Post later confirmed the story.

What's new: Fauth, appointed to the National Mediation Board by President Trump, sold stock in major oil companies Chevron, BP and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Mondelez International, Williams-Sonoma and Altria on February 13, a transaction report obtained by ProPublica shows.

  • He dumped between $97,000 and $280,000 worth of shares that day.

The oil industry has been especially hard-hit by the pandemic, as travel sags and oil prices make historic drops in the face of unwanted crude.

Flashback: Prior to the March lawsuit, Burr asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review his stock sales. He claimed that the trades were made because he "closely followed CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time."

What they're saying: “Senator Burr participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on February 13 with Mr. Fauth," Alice Fisher, Burr's attorney, said in a statement to Axios.

Go deeper: Senate Intel chair sold up to $1.6 million in stock before market crash

Go deeper

The coronavirus-driven gold rush

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having been conditioned for years by financial pundits to see the next recession as their opportunity to get rich after largely missing out on 11 years of a surging bull market, young people are viewing the coronavirus-driven stock market crash as their golden ticket.

What's happening: Thanks to zero fees, easy access afforded by the internet, and an unexpected glut of free time on their hands, millennials and Gen Zers are opening online brokerage accounts at a record pace.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 3,744,585 — Total deaths: 263,068 — Total recoveries — 1,238,250Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,223,468 — Total deaths: 73,039 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: Children in the U.S. face "unprecedented" food insecurity amid coronavirus — An experimental wearable device detects early symptoms.
  4. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  5. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  6. Business: Insurers, small businesses prepare for war as policies fail to cover coronavirus Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit.
  7. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health