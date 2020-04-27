Oil industry has more bleak days ahead as coronavirus crushes demand

In just a few months, the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed so much fuel demand it has created a world in which there is a glut of oil with nowhere to put it, Reuters writes.

Why it matters: "While the unusual circumstance of negative oil prices may not be repeated, many in the industry say it is a harbinger for more bleak days ahead, and that years of over investment will not correct in a period of weeks or even months."

What's happening: The combination of years of oversupply and plunging demand means oil wells are filling up quickly.

In Russia, talks have begun to to burn its oil to take it off the market, sources tell Reuters.

Energy research company Kpler said onshore storage worldwide is now roughly 85% full, as of Thursday, and the International Energy Agency estimated demand will fall by 29 million barrels per day this month.

IEA predicts consumption will pick up in May, but researchers caution that its expectation of a 12 million barrel per day fall in year-over-year demand may be too optimistic.

What they're saying: "What happened in the futures contract the other day indicated things are starting to get bad earlier than expected," Frederick Lawrence, VP of economics and international affairs at the Independent Petroleum Association of America, tells Reuters.

"People are getting notices from pipeline companies that say they can’t take their crude anymore. That means you’re shutting down the well yesterday."

