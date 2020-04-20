Oil prices reach low single digits in historic coronavirus-driven collapse

U.S. oil prices plummeted into single-digits Monday in a stunning sign of how the coronavirus pandemic is crushing global demand and the crude glut is filling up storage infrastructure.

The state of play: May futures prices for West Texas Intermediate fell into the $3 per barrel range — a decline of over $14 from already extremely low levels that are creating deep financial jeopardy for the industry.

The declines show how the recent OPEC+ deal to curb supply by roughly 10 million barrels per day starting next month, which will be buffered by production declines from countries outside the group, cannot compensate for the near-term demand loss.

"The extreme oversupply situation now in April and expected into May is creating huge dislocations for the May 2020 WTI NYMEX contract today in low traded volumes, because the contract has its last trading day tomorrow 21 April on NYMEX," Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note as prices were collapsing this morning.

Worth noting: While the industry's situation is dire, Bloomberg notes that "a technical oddity exacerbated the price plunge as traders fled the May futures contract ahead of its expiration tomorrow."