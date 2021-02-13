Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate votes to award officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman watches newly released video footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol during Trump's impeachment trial. Photo: Brandon Bell-Pool/Getty Images

The Senate passed a bill Friday to award Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions in response to the deadly Jan. 6 siege.

Driving the news: Goodman has been widely praised for leading the mob of pro-Trump supporters away from members of Congress during the riot. New footage of the siege released by House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.

What they're saying: "In weeks after the attack on January 6, the world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of officer Goodman on that fateful day," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the Senate floor.

  • "Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob's rage, so that others might reach safety," he added.
  • The Senate erupted with applause as Schumer thanked Goodman, who was in the chamber.

The big picture: The Senate unanimously passed the legislation at the conclusion of the fourth day of Trump's second impeachment trial.

  • The House must still vote on the bill.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced a similar proposal to award the medal — Congress' highest honor — to members of the Capitol Police who responded to the riot.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
Feb 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi to introduce bill to give Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday she's introducing legislation that would give Capitol Police officers the Congressional Gold Medal for fighting back a violent mob of insurrectionists on Jan 6.

Why it matters: Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died as a result of the attack on the Capitol when members of Congress were meeting to count and certify the Electoral College vote.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Glen JohnsonAlayna Treene
Feb 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers pressure Republicans with new evidence

Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic House delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, delivers her impeachment presentation. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

House impeachment managers Wednesday used previously unseen security video, unheard police radio calls and undisclosed facts to try to shock Senate jurors into a conviction in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: We were on the ground with senators throughout the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everyone was isolated from the activity on that day. On Wednesday, the senators sat in their own chamber, audio booming like a movie theater, seeing the danger that nearly engulfed them. A nation of constituents watched along at home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow