Senate votes to award officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal

The Senate passed a bill Friday to award Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions in response to the deadly Jan. 6 siege.

Driving the news: Goodman has been widely praised for leading the mob of pro-Trump supporters away from members of Congress during the riot. New footage of the siege released by House impeachment managers on Wednesday showed Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to safety.

What they're saying: "In weeks after the attack on January 6, the world learned about the incredible, incredible bravery of officer Goodman on that fateful day," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the Senate floor.

"Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob's rage, so that others might reach safety," he added.

The Senate erupted with applause as Schumer thanked Goodman, who was in the chamber.

The big picture: The Senate unanimously passed the legislation at the conclusion of the fourth day of Trump's second impeachment trial.

The House must still vote on the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced a similar proposal to award the medal — Congress' highest honor — to members of the Capitol Police who responded to the riot.