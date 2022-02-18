Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Senate Dems hail Ron Klain amid turbulence for Biden agenda

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

Ron Klain speaks briefly with reporters at the U.S. Capitol yesterday after his lunch meeting with Senate Democrats. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even in turbulent times for President Biden's agenda, White House chief of staff Ron Klain got applause and lavish praise from Senate Democrats yesterday at a luncheon meeting at the Capitol.

The big picture: The conversation, which included other top West Wing officials, ranged from salvaging Build Back Better to the State of the Union on March 1 to the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation fight.

Overheard, via a source in the meeting:

  • Sen. Jon Tester of Montana: "I think the access that we've had in the White House and the agencies has been incredible. Like I've never had before."
  • Senate President Pro Tem Patrick Leahy of Vermont: "[N]o Chief of Staff has been more available, more responsive than Ron. [I've] never called without getting an answer right away. And I've also enjoyed talking about some of our memories in the early days."
  • Sen. Patty Murray of Washington: "[W]e are in a better place. COVID ... makes the most impact on all the things we're talking about. We were able to get through this in a better way because of the work of the people in this room and the White House that passed the American Rescue Plan."
Axios
Updated 36 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Medal count
Mike Allen, author of AM
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Squad politics backfire

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The hard-left politics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the so-called "Squad," once a dominant theme for vast numbers of elected Democrats, is backfiring big-time on the party in power, top Democrats tell us.

Why it matters: The push to defund the police, rename schools and tear down statues has created a significant obstacle to Democrats keeping control of the House, the Senate and the party’s overall image.

Go deeper
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Wikipedia's new boss sees it as a misinformation-age model

Photo Illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Gabriel Diamond via Wikimedia Commons

In a world filled with distrust and misinformation, Wikipedia's new boss holds up her organization as a model for how people can disagree while still embracing the same set of facts.

Why it matters: Debate over how content should be moderated has raged in recent years, with little consensus on the role that governments and businesses can and should play. Meanwhile, the largely volunteer-run Wikipedia effort has somehow managed to tackle some of the thorniest issues without devolving into chaos.

Go deeper

