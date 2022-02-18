Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate Dems ditching BBB as inflation fix

Sophia Cai

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Several Democratic senators facing re-election are looking past President Biden's stalled Build Back Better plans, ramping up other plans to try to ease voters' inflation fears.

Why it matters: They're making independent decisions to set themselves up for success in November, whether it's suspending the federal gas tax until 2023, extending homebuyers' deductions or other ideas.

  • But some of the moves may complicate Biden's hope of salvaging individual elements of his own plan.

What we're hearing: Inflation and the U.S. economy came up at a Thursday lunch with senators and White House officials — but not a strategy session about how to pass chunks of BBB.

  • "Well, there is no Build Back Better," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told Axios. She said negotiations to lower prescription drug costs may hold the key to offsetting inflation.

What we’re watching: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week pitched Senate Democratic colleagues on suspending state sales tax for some essential goods. He also introduced legislation to cap patients’ out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month — which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said tonight would be a priority for the caucus in the coming weeks.

  • He's one of several Democrats who told Axios they're also concerned about corporations pushing brazen price spikes under the cover of inflation.
  • Last week, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) reached across the aisle to join with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on a bipartisan bill to provide tax relief to middle-class homeowners by permanently extending a tax deduction.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Hassan last week proposed suspending the 18-cent federal gas tax until next year. Several frontline Democrats signed on, including Warnock and Cortez Masto.

  • The Washington Post notes there are questions about whether this would actually help consumers or gas producers more — and how hard it might be politically to ever end a suspension.
  • The senators say gas tax relief is an immediate and tangible measure to offset rising prices. "We have long-term issues, to look at the drivers of inflation," Hassan told Axios. "But in the short term, we have to do everything we can to lower people's costs."

Between the lines: Lawmakers also are talking about proposals to blunt price-gouging on staples from masks to meat. That is another example of looking past BBB — but it's largely in step with the president's own emphasis for months on probing price-gouging in energy and other sectors.

Be smart: The gas tax suspension was discussed at Senate Democrats' lunch on Tuesday, but Schumer said the caucus hadn't taken a position on it. It's also unclear how much Republican support it could get.

  • Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told Axios he's opposed to the idea. And Punchbowl reported that Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) called it "a transparent political move" for Democrats in high gas-price states.

Be smart: Voters in some swing states are especially feeling inflation's brunt.

  • Consumer prices last year rose 10% in metro Atlanta, the fastest inflation growth since the early 1980s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania are among the highest-priced states for fuel.

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. says Putin is putting Ukraine invasion plan in motion

Blinken addresses the UN Security Council. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Senior U.S. officials pivoted Thursday from warning of the threat that Russia could soon invade Ukraine to the firm expectation the invasion is about to begin.

What they're saying: “If Russia doesn’t invade, we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said today. But both he and President Biden made quite clear that they believe Vladimir Putin has chosen war, and Blinken went so far as to present the playbook the U.S. expects Putin to follow.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

Erin Doherty
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The number of LGBTQ-identifying adults is soaring

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow