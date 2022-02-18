Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Several Democratic senators facing re-election are looking past President Biden's stalled Build Back Better plans, ramping up other plans to try to ease voters' inflation fears.
Why it matters: They're making independent decisions to set themselves up for success in November, whether it's suspending the federal gas tax until 2023, extending homebuyers' deductions or other ideas.
- But some of the moves may complicate Biden's hope of salvaging individual elements of his own plan.
What we're hearing: Inflation and the U.S. economy came up at a Thursday lunch with senators and White House officials — but not a strategy session about how to pass chunks of BBB.
- "Well, there is no Build Back Better," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told Axios. She said negotiations to lower prescription drug costs may hold the key to offsetting inflation.
What we’re watching: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week pitched Senate Democratic colleagues on suspending state sales tax for some essential goods. He also introduced legislation to cap patients’ out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month — which Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said tonight would be a priority for the caucus in the coming weeks.
- He's one of several Democrats who told Axios they're also concerned about corporations pushing brazen price spikes under the cover of inflation.
- Last week, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) reached across the aisle to join with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on a bipartisan bill to provide tax relief to middle-class homeowners by permanently extending a tax deduction.
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Hassan last week proposed suspending the 18-cent federal gas tax until next year. Several frontline Democrats signed on, including Warnock and Cortez Masto.
- The Washington Post notes there are questions about whether this would actually help consumers or gas producers more — and how hard it might be politically to ever end a suspension.
- The senators say gas tax relief is an immediate and tangible measure to offset rising prices. "We have long-term issues, to look at the drivers of inflation," Hassan told Axios. "But in the short term, we have to do everything we can to lower people's costs."
Between the lines: Lawmakers also are talking about proposals to blunt price-gouging on staples from masks to meat. That is another example of looking past BBB — but it's largely in step with the president's own emphasis for months on probing price-gouging in energy and other sectors.
- Kelly has called on the Biden administration to take specific, immediate steps to bring down high food prices by alleviating the strain on the food supply chain and cracking down on corporate price gouging. House Democrats also are considering anti-price gouging legislation.
Be smart: The gas tax suspension was discussed at Senate Democrats' lunch on Tuesday, but Schumer said the caucus hadn't taken a position on it. It's also unclear how much Republican support it could get.
- Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told Axios he's opposed to the idea. And Punchbowl reported that Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) called it "a transparent political move" for Democrats in high gas-price states.
Be smart: Voters in some swing states are especially feeling inflation's brunt.
- Consumer prices last year rose 10% in metro Atlanta, the fastest inflation growth since the early 1980s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania are among the highest-priced states for fuel.