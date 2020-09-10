37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats block Republicans' "skinny" stimulus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked Republicans' efforts to pass a slimmed down $500 billion coronavirus relief bill.

Why it matters: The bill was always going to be dead on arrival.

  • Instead, the legislation was seen widely as a political maneuver to put Democrats, who passed their $3 trillion HEROES Act in May, on defense.
  • Republicans also hope the vote will create more goodwill with the public as broader negotiations between Congress and the White House remain in a stalemate.

Details: The bill would have included an extension of the small business Paycheck Protection Program, expanded enhanced unemployment benefits, and provided more funding for schools and child care programs.

Between the lines: Republicans, who knew the bill would never pass the Senate given it covers just a fraction of what Democrats' want in a new relief package, were initially concerned the bill wouldn't even get a 51-vote majority — something that would have been seen as a major failure by the White House and Senate Republican leadership.

  • However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was able to cobble together enough votes in the 11th hour to push the tally to 52-47.
  • Every GOP senator, apart from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), voted in favor of the legislation. Every Senate Democrat voted against the package.

The other side: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have said the proposal "is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support."

  • Earlier today at her weekly press conference, Pelosi said: “Let’s not have a skinny bill when we have a massive problem."

Go deeper: Senate Republicans to vote on skinny bill amid stimulus deadlock

Go deeper

Axios
8 hours ago - Podcasts

Air pollution never went away

In the days after lockdown orders went into effect, air pollution decreased in major cities. Now, as some countries are re-opening, it's rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 27,962,101 — Total deaths: 905,470 — Total recoveries: 18,820,738Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,377,540 — Total deaths: 191,360 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause — Young adults aren't all safe from the virus — Only 14% of Americans think a vaccine will be widely available before the election.
  5. Business: Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone"
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Felix SalmonErica Pandey
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Citi's new CEO on work/life balance

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The first female big-bank CEO in U.S. history is a Scot who has triumphed in the world's most competitive arenas — Goldman Sachs, Harvard Business School, McKinsey, and now Citigroup, where she will become CEO in February.

But the job that pushed Jane Fraser to her very limit was one of the most common in the world: Mom.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow