Senate clears largest hurdle to raising debt ceiling

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday voted to advance a bill that will allow legislation to raise the debt ceiling to pass with only Democratic support.

Why it matters: The 64-36 vote to break the filibuster on the bill is the only step in the process that requires GOP support, putting Congress on a path to raising the debt ceiling before the U.S. is would default on its debt.

  • The bill allows the actual debt ceiling to be raised with just 51 votes, meaning no bipartisan agreement will be required.
  • The deal was a huge victory for congressional leaders, given most in the Capitol expected the process to be brutal and messy.

Driving the news: 14 Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the bill, which, to the chagrin of some Republicans, also includes delays to Medicare cuts.

  • Among the 14 were Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), John Thune (R-S.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), the top four members of Republican leadership.
  • The other Republicans were: John Cornyn (Texas), Roger Wicker (Miss.), Shelley Moore Capito (W. Va.), Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Joni Ernst (Iowa), and Mitt Romney (Utah).

What's next: The Senate will then proceed to a final vote on the legislation and, after President Biden signs it into law, Democrats will move to pass the bill to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a floor speech earlier Thursday that the vote avoids "the prospect of a catastrophic, calamitous default on our sovereign debt."

  • Schumer thanked McConnell for "fruitful, candid and productive" talks on the bill. "This is the responsible path forward: no brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession."

The other side: "I will not green light [Democrats'] big government socialist agenda, which we know adds billions if not trillions of dollars to our national debt," Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said in a statement after voting against advancing the bill.

  • Cramer accused Democrats of "holding farmers, ranchers, patients, and health care providers hostage" by including the measures to avoid Medicare cuts.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Senate leaders sell members on debt limit deal

Sen. Chuck Schumer (L) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are urging their respective caucuses to back a deal that would clear a path to raising the debt ceiling.

Driving the news: The agreement, negotiated by the two leaders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), involves Congress passing a law allowing a one-time rule change so the Senate can raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Updated Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House approves one-time, fast track process to raise debt limit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill, 222-212, that would allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own in an expedited process.

Why it matters: The move helps Congress avoid a messy and arduous process and clears the way for the Senate — which will still need to pass the bill — to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will default on its debts.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans' debt-deal divide

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several Republican senators told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during their weekly policy lunch they disagree with the debt-limit deal he cut with Democrats, saying it puts them in a tough spot no matter how they vote, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Some who've been refusing to help Democrats' raise the limit are against the one-time, fast-track procedural bill allowing the Senate to raise the limit with just 51 votes. That said, they support the broader package that includes delaying Medicare sequestration cuts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

