Senate Republicans' debt-deal divide

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several Republican senators told Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during their weekly policy lunch they disagree with the debt-limit deal he cut with Democrats, saying it puts them in a tough spot no matter how they vote, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Some who've been refusing to help Democrats' raise the limit are against the one-time, fast-track procedural bill allowing the Senate to raise the limit with just 51 votes. That said, they support the broader package that includes delaying Medicare sequestration cuts.

  • At the meeting on Tuesday, they expressed frustration McConnell intentionally tied the two together to pressure more Republicans to support it, according to one senator who attended and spoke to Axios on condition of anonymity.
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told McConnell either they vote yes and get hit for supporting a debt limit hike, or vote no and get hit for opposing delays to Medicare sequester cuts, the source said.
  • Three sources familiar with the behind-the-scenes conversations confirmed the details.

The big picture: McConnell is expected to get the 10 votes needed to support the one-time process bill.

  • It's unlikely he'll get much more.

What we're hearing: There was a lot of blame-shifting going on during the heated lunch hosted at the National Republican Senatorial Committee's headquarters.

  • McConnell told the room that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn’t have the votes to raise the debt limit through the budget reconciliation process, so they had to find a different path.
  • He emphasized that in October, the last time they were forced to address the fiscal cliff, he and the other senators who backed the bill had to essentially "take one for the team."
  • He said they had to swallow that vote thanks to some members objecting to give Democrats unanimous consent to suspend the debt ceiling through a simple majority vote.
  • McConnell insisted that under this week's deal, Republicans will be able to more successfully message against Democrats.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passes waiting reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress has found a shortcut to pass its annual defense funding bill and raise the debt limit.

Driving the news: The House voted Tuesday night on two major bills — one creating a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, and another passing its annual defense bill.

Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Senate leaders sell members on debt limit deal

Sen. Chuck Schumer (L) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are urging their respective caucuses to back a deal that would clear a path to raising the debt ceiling.

Driving the news: The agreement, negotiated by the two leaders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), involves Congress passing a law allowing a one-time rule change so the Senate can raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 typically needed to overcome the filibuster.

Andrew Solender
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House approves one-time, fast track process to raise debt limit

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill, 222-212, that would allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling on their own in an expedited process.

Why it matters: The move helps Congress avoid a messy and arduous process and clears the way for the Senate — which will still need to pass the bill — to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U.S. will default on its debts.

