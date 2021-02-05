At 5:35 am on Friday, the Senate voted 51-50 to advance the budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, with Vice President Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote for the first time.

Why it matters: Passing the relief package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most major legislation.

The resolution will now go back to the House for final approval, at which point committees be allowed to begin writing the bill.

Final passage came after 15 hours of debate on amendments proposed by senators.

What they're saying: A month ago today, two senators from Georgia, two Democratic senators, were elected," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a speech on the Senate floor following passage of the resolution.

"And just a month from that day, we have taken a giant step to begin to fulfill our promise to the American people that a Democratic Senate, a Democratic House and President Biden will have their back and move them forward during this awful crisis."

