Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan

At 5:35 am on Friday, the Senate voted 51-50 to advance the budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, with Vice President Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote for the first time.

Why it matters: Passing the relief package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most major legislation.

  • The resolution will now go back to the House for final approval, at which point committees be allowed to begin writing the bill.
  • Final passage came after 15 hours of debate on amendments proposed by senators.

What they're saying: A month ago today, two senators from Georgia, two Democratic senators, were elected," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a speech on the Senate floor following passage of the resolution.

  • "And just a month from that day, we have taken a giant step to begin to fulfill our promise to the American people that a Democratic Senate, a Democratic House and President Biden will have their back and move them forward during this awful crisis."

Go deeper: Biden holds all the cards in coronavirus relief talks — and he knows it

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Chuck Schumer's hell

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Chuck Schumer is fast rediscovering the joys of running a 50-50 Senate: stubborn centrists, irritated base, uncooperative opposition — and virtually no margin for error.

Why it matters: This will be his reality for two years unless he blows up the filibuster. Truth is, managing a divided government is a drag unless you dispense with rules and traditions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House to vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

Greene shouts at journalists as she goes through security outside the House chamber. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric about Democrats.

Why it matters: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had hoped to find an alternative with Greene or Democratic leadership to avoid the drastic step, but a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday made clear they were unable to reach an agreement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow