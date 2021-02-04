Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden's grand plan

Mike Allen, author of AM

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators in the Oval Office this week that he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 billion coronavirus rescue bill. But he has the votes on the Hill and overwhelming support in the country, so he knows he doesn't have to make any huge compromises.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Get used to this. Democrats are gleeful as they watch the media fixate on family feuds inside the GOP, while Biden pushes out executive orders and pushes through this bill on his terms. 

  • Biden embraces the reality that the two numbers that matter most to his presidency are coronavirus cases falling and economic growth rising. 

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president and longtime Biden confidant, was in the Oval this week for meetings with Republican and Democratic senators, and told me that the president "reaffirmed and deepened his explanation and commitment on the numbers and the substance" of the full package.

  • Ricchetti said Biden made it clear that he welcomes "fine-tuning or amendments or recommendations," but "underscored that he’s committed to his plan and to the elements he outlined" — and to moving quickly.

What we're watching: Ricchetti said the president wants to have "a bipartisan and unifying dialogue in the country," including conversations he's already had with mayors and local elected officials, "so that this isn’t just about a dialogue with senators and members of Congress. It is a dialogue with the country.”

  • Ricchetti said Biden treated a GOP counterproposal "with an open mind and with respect. He was also honest ... in underscoring why he proposed what he did — that he was committed to every one of the elements in his package."

The bottom line: Democrats will dismiss any whining about Biden's stimulus as D.C. noise or Republican hypocrisy. They'll be right on both fronts. 

President Biden and Vice President Harris had a similar meeting Monday with 10 Republicans, including Sens. Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Bill Cassidy. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Getty Images
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why people love to hate Robinhood

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Never has a company been so popular, and also so hated.

Why it matters: We're now at a key inflection point in the Robinhood saga that's likely to determine whether having a snazzy app with name recognition is all you really need to overcome internal weaknesses.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
40 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's booming business, sinking reputation

Data: Company Filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Facebook's business may be booming, but for the first time in the company's history, that doesn't seem to be enough to convince Wall Street its future is bright.

The big picture: Several Facebook executives have told Axios over the past year that big scandals — like the 2020 ad boycott, the Capitol siege, or the company's high-profile battle with Apple — have been the hardest challenges they've ever professionally faced. Now, Wall Street is having doubts, too.

Jennifer A. Kingson
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Showdown over real estate fees

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The commission that U.S. home sellers typically pay to realtors is under fire, with the real estate industry accused of antitrust violations and extracting exorbitant fees.

Why it matters: Some legal experts predict that an antitrust lawsuit over brokers' fees will reach the Supreme Court — and say the many challenges to the current system could upend the market and make it cheaper to sell a home.

