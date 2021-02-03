Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said they support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Why it matters: 37% of Republicans polled said they backed Biden's plan — which comes after GOP attempts to negotiate the price tag of the relief bill down to just over $600 billion and lower direct payments to Americans.

64% of Republicans polled by Quinnipiac said they support Biden's $1,400 direct stimulus payments, which is more than the GOP wants to spend.

Where it stands: Biden rejected the $618 billion proposal after meeting with 10 Senate Republicans on Monday, AP reports. During a meeting with Senate Democrats at the White House on Wednesday, Biden told reporters he believes the $1.9 trillion package would get some Republican support.

Democrats are prepared to push Biden's proposal through the Senate with a simple majority vote, as they hold a 50-50 split with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

The big picture: Millions of Americans are unemployed, behind on rent and don't have enough to eat.

People of color — especially Black and Latino adults — face higher rates of household hunger, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Methodology: Random-digit dialing telephone survey of 1,075 adults conducted from Jan. 28 – Feb. 1, 2021 throughout the U.S. Margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points. Polling entirely funded by Quinnipiac University.