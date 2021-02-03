Sign up for our daily briefing

Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

President Biden meets with Democratic senators in the Oval Office on Feb. 3. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said they support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Why it matters: 37% of Republicans polled said they backed Biden's plan — which comes after GOP attempts to negotiate the price tag of the relief bill down to just over $600 billion and lower direct payments to Americans.

  • 64% of Republicans polled by Quinnipiac said they support Biden's $1,400 direct stimulus payments, which is more than the GOP wants to spend.

Where it stands: Biden rejected the $618 billion proposal after meeting with 10 Senate Republicans on Monday, AP reports. During a meeting with Senate Democrats at the White House on Wednesday, Biden told reporters he believes the $1.9 trillion package would get some Republican support.

  • Democrats are prepared to push Biden's proposal through the Senate with a simple majority vote, as they hold a 50-50 split with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

The big picture: Millions of Americans are unemployed, behind on rent and don't have enough to eat.

Methodology: Random-digit dialing telephone survey of 1,075 adults conducted from Jan. 28 – Feb. 1, 2021 throughout the U.S. Margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points. Polling entirely funded by Quinnipiac University.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread

The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has been chiefly driven by young and middle-aged people, while killing mostly older people.

Driving the news: Adults aged 20-49 were responsible for the vast majority of virus transmission last year, even after schools reopened in the fall, according to a new study published in Science.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

HCA reports increased 2020 profit despite COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hospital behemoth HCA Healthcare said yesterday that its annual profit increased in 2020 in spite of the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

By the numbers: Admissions to the hospital chain dropped by 4.7% last year, but revenue per hospitalized patient increased by 10.5%.

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several big cities have had to retool their vaccine distribution after wealthier, white residents poured into systems that were supposed to prioritize the lower-income communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: People who have can take away from work, have the time to navigate reservation systems and busy phone lines, and who have reliable transportation have all had a leg up — even though those largely aren't the communities where the coronavirus is doing the most damage.

