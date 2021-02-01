Sign up for our daily briefing

GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A group of 10 Senate Republicans that are seeking a compromise on a COVID-19 relief package released the details of their $618 billion proposal Monday, ahead of a meeting with President Biden.

By the numbers: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending toward the direct response to the pandemic, including money for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment.

  • The package includes $1,000 in direct payments to Americans, a reduction from the $1,400 that Biden included in his plan.
  • The payments would be phased out starting with individuals making $40,000 a year or more. People making $50,000 or more would not receive a payment.
  • It would provide $50 billion in relief for small businesses. Child care and schools would each receive $20 billion.

State of play: The plan does not include funding for state and local governments or an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour — both which are a part of Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal.

  • The Republicans' plan would also provide $300 in weekly unemployment benefits through June. Biden's plan offers $400 weekly through September.

What they're saying: “Mr. President, we recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the senators wrote.

  • The group includes Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.)

Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols.

  • But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.

Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief plan

Fadel Allassan
Jan 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

10 Senate Republicans propose compromise on COVID relief package

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.

The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to meet with 10 GOP senators for coronavirus relief talks

Combination images of President Biden and Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Photos: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will on Monday meet at the White House with a group of 10 Republican senators who are seeking a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief.

Driving the news: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that after receiving a letter earlier Sunday from the Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins, Biden spoke with the Maine senator and invited them to the White House "for a full exchange of views."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House plans to bypass national media

Jen Psaki answers her first set of public questions. Via Twitter.

President Biden's team knows his national media honeymoon is coming to an end, so it's preparing to speak directly to the American people through local reporters and avoid distractions with its anti-Trumpian approach of ignoring Twitter.

Why it matters: The White House controlled the narrative for the first 12 days with daily themes and choreographed executive orders, but its communicators know they must be innovative as the press corps steps up its independent scrutiny, and they try to sell initiatives like a coronavirus relief package.

