Biden invites 10 GOP senators to White House for coronavirus relief talks

Combination images of President Biden and Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden has invited to a White House meeting a group of Republican senators who are seeking a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday evening.

Driving the news: Psaki said that after receiving a letter earlier Sunday from the 10 Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins, that Biden had spoken with the Maine senator "and invited her and other signers of the letter to come to the White House early this week for a full exchange of views."

  • Psaki added that "the scale of what must be done is large," with "the virus posing a grave threat to the country, and economic conditions grim for so many."
  • "As leading economists have said, the danger now is not in doing too much: it is in doing too little. Americans of both parties are looking to their leaders to meet the moment," she said.

The big picture: The White House has deployed top officials to get a wide ideological spectrum of lawmakers, governors and mayors on board with the president’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, per Axios' Hans Nichols.

  • Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), one of the letter's signatories, told Fox News Sunday the Republicans' alternative relief package would cost about $600 billion.

Zoom in: In their letter, the Senate Republicans outlined a plan for $160 billion to go toward testing, vaccines, personal protective equipment and treatments.

  • "In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support," states the letter, asking to discuss the proposal in greater detail with the president.
"Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities, and with your support, we believe that this plan could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support."

Read the Republicans' letter in full, via DocumentCloud:

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

10 Senate Republicans propose compromise on COVID relief package

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.

The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.

Maria Arias
10 hours ago - Health

While US hospitalizations are falling, COVID-19 variants concern experts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. this week dropped below 100,000 for the first time since December, with sharp declines happening in almost all states, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: CNN reports that while the decrease in hospitalizations is promising, experts are concerned that new variants of the virus will increase case rates to record heights if the national vaccine rollout faces challenges.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Infectious-disease expert urges more vaccinations ahead of potential COVID "hurricane."
  2. Politics: 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package.
  3. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown — Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
